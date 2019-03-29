Customers of Calif. restaurant possibly exposed to measles

Customers who dined at a barbecue restaurant in Livermore, California may have been exposed to measles, according to a report from KPIX.

Health officials are urging people who were at a California restaurant Saturday night and are more at risk of contracting measles to get in touch with their doctor no later than Friday. / (Source: KPIX / CNN VAN)

Health officials raced to find anyone who came into contact with a measles patient after receiving a tip from the California Department of Public Health. They are looking for anyone who may have visited Sauced BBQ and Spirits between 8 - 11 p.m. Saturday night.

The patient was a customer at the restaurant.

Health officials are unsure of how sick the patient was at the time they visited the restaurant, but they say the entire timeline of a measles infection is very contagious.

"People with measles are infectious from four days before their rash develops to four days afterwards, and they may not necessarily have symptoms in the very early days," said Dr. Nick Moss, with the Alameda Public Health Department.

Since the initial tip, restaurant management issued a statement saying they contacted their staff and there is no longer a risk at the restaurant.

An area health official said there is a seven-day window for anyone who was exposed but not vaccinated to receive immunoglobulin; which may prevent a viral infection.

Certain people, such as babies younger than 1-year-old, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems, may be more at risk from exposure. Health officials urge these groups, along with health care workers, to call the Alameda County Health Department at (510) 267-3250 right away as they have a 6-day window to receive preventative treatment.

