$500 reward offered after "numerous" thefts from vehicles in Town of Manitowoc

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office says Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 cash reward after a series of thefts from vehicles.

The sheriff's office says property was taken from "numerous" vehicles in the area of Jenny Rd., Cimarron Ct. and S. 26th St. Those intersecting streets are in the Town of Manitowoc.

The thefts began Thursday, August 15.

The vehicles were unlocked. The sheriff's office reminds everyone to remove valuables from their vehicles.

If you have information that can lead to the thief, or thieves, call Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466.