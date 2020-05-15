500 "Calming Kits" to be distributed to kids in the Fox Valley

Last month WBAY reported on "Calm Down Kits" making their way to kids in the Fox Valley. The kits are a tool used to help kids deal with stress. Now thanks to a grant, hundreds more will be given out for free.

It'll take a lot of teamwork to pack, stack, and label 500 Calming Kits. But the Grosskreutz sisters are up for the task.

"Once we started doing the cards it was like our mission we got to get all of these done," said 11-year-old Lilly Grosskreutz.

The Samaritan Counseling Center of the Fox Valley received a $3,500 grant from the International Association of Clear Thinking to distribute more Calming Kits to the community.

Calming kits are filled with items to help kids cope with stress through sensory techniques, things like gum for taste or stress balls for touch and so on.

"It's a good resource and it's fun to have kids here helping us put these kits together," said Rosangela Berbert, Executive Director of the counseling center.

Lilly and her sisters Alexis, aged nine, and Chloe, aged five, have a connection to the counseling center though their babysitter.

Even before helping to pack the kits, they spent three days hand making more than 200 cards to put inside.

"We wrote ‘Just keep swimming,’" said Alexis.

"A lot of them were like 'Shine bright like a diamond', stuff like that, said Lilly.

"To see kids writing encouraging notes, trying and wanting to make a difference in the lives of people they will never meet - this is a very good thing," said Berbert.

The kits will be distributed through Festival Foods like before, only this time at Neenah and Oshkosh locations. Customers ordering through the online Click N Go service will be asked if they have a child 12 or younger, and if so, will be given a free kit to take home.

The girls hope the kits and their cards will help other kids who, like them, are dealing with a lot of changes during the pandemic.

"[So they] feel like they're important and that someone cares about them," said Lilly. "It's nice to feel like you're helping people."

Berbert says they may have enough kits to expand beyond the Neenah and Oshkosh locations. For more information on which Festival locations are participating and to get updates - visit the Samaritan Counseling Center Facebook page: CLICK HERE for the link

The counseling center is still helping people with their mental health needs through virtual means. New clients can be accepted if they are in need of mental health services.

