5 sentenced for drug trafficking convictions

Five people have learned their fate after pleading guilty to drug-related charges in late 2019.

According to U.S. District Attorney Matthew Krueger, the pleas were entered between August 30, 2019 and October 18, 2019.

Court officials say the following people will serve prison time, as well as supervised release:

Tou Xiong, 45, formerly of Represa, CA - 20 years in prison, five years supervised release

Meng Xiong, 42, formerly of Merced, CA - 10 years in prison, five years of supervised release

Blia Lor, 38, formerly of Appleton - More than nine years in prison, five

years supervised release

Cher Yang, 31, formerly of Milwaukee - Five years in prison, 10 years of supervised release

Gwen Biersteker, 41, formerly of Seymour - Five years in prison, five years of supervised release

Tou Xiong, Blia Lor, Cher Yang and Gwen Biersteker all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Men Xiong pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Court officials say during an investigation between October 2016 and November 2018, all five conspired and distributed a large amount of meth in the Fox Valley region.

Officials add they arranged for shipments of meth to arrive by car couriers, as well as postal shipments, from northern California to northeast Wisconsin.

Documents state Tou Xiong, who was an inmate in California, used contraband phones to orchestrate shipments from sources in California.

Lor and Biersteker then served as points of contact.

Yang then provided money for the trips, and would transport meth from Milwaukee to the Appleton area.

Xiong was caught by law enforcement with multiple pounds of meth and two handguns after traveling from California to take on local distribution networks.

Documents say the amount of meth attributed to the group was more than 100 pounds.

