5-hour Menasha police incident ends peacefully, man taken in for evaluation

One man is taken to a medical facility for evaluation after a five-hour stand-off with Menasha Police Sunday.

The Menasha Police Department responded to a physical altercation, between several people, around 1:57 p.m. in the 100 block of Madison Street in Menasha.

When police got there, a 45-year-old man barricaded himself inside a recreational vehicle.

Police say at one point while talking to the man, he opened the valve to a propane tank inside the RV. Authorities say they broke windows to keep fresh air in the RV. Police did block off the area in front of the RV.

Around 7:30 p.m., after hours of the man aggressively talking to police, authorities say he peacefully surrendered.

The man was taken to a medical facility for evaluation. Authorities say they are trying to figure out if there will be any criminal charges through the Winnebago District Attorney’s Office for the altercation that happened before police got to the scene. Police say the man has an outstanding arrest warrant.

