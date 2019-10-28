6 apple varieties recalled for possible listeria contamination

A Traverse City company is recalling six varieties of bagged and bulk apples from Michigan due to potential listeria contamination.

North Bay Produce issued a voluntary recall of Honeycrisp, Fuji, Jonamac, Jonathan, McIntosh and Red Delicious apples shipped Oct. 16 - Oct. 21 in 2-pound or 3-pound bags and 600-pound bins.

The recall affects a total of 2,297 cases and two bulk bins. North Bay apples shipped to Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin are part of the recall.

The listeria contamination was discovered during routine tests.

Recalled apples were sold in plastic bags under the brands; Great Lakes, North Bay Produce Pure Michigan as well as unbranded in clear plastic tote bags, white paper tote bags, and individually from retailers display trays.

Listeria can cause serious and potentially deadly infections in young children, elderly adults and anyone with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

No illnesses have been reported from the contaminated apples.

Anyone with the recalled apples should return them to place of purchase for a full refund.

