4th of July events canceled across Door County

Door County is encouraging everyone to celebrate our nation's heritage and the spirit of America... but this July, for the first time in many, many years, it must be done without any large, public celebrations.

Every 4th of July celebration in the Door County peninsula is canceled, including fireworks in Baileys Harbor, Egg Harbor, Gills Rock, Maplewood and Sturgeon Bay; parades in Baileys Harbor and Egg Harbor; and even the July 11th Freedom Fest in Sister Bay.

The announcement was made Tuesday in a joint news release from the Baileys Harbor Community Association, Destination Sturgeon Bay, Door County North, Egg Harbor Business Association, Maplewood 4th of July Fireworks and Sister Bay Advancement Association.

The organizations said public safety during this pandemic wasn't the only reason.

"We rely on donors to fund our 4th of July events and fireworks shows and it takes time to collect those funds, order supplies, and prepare for festivities. Given the present economic climate, we did not feel that it was appropriate to ask our businesses and residents to donate when most are experiencing extreme financial hardship," the organizations said in the joint statement.

"We also don’t feel it’s appropriate to ask our public works crews, firefighters, police officers, and first responders to put themselves at greater risk than necessary."

"Ultimately, each community decided that concern for the health and safety of our visitors, residents, vendors, and our health care workers is more important than our desire to celebrate in mass gatherings."

The associations said they'll try to make these events "better than ever" next year.

