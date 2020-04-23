4K programs adapt to distance learning

Distance learning isn't always ideal for students, teachers, or parents. But particularly when it comes to the youngest learners, a team effort is required to make it work.

"It's a lot of hands on for the parents,” said Jill Rybacki.

Rybacki is working full time from home while overseeing her children's studies, with a daughter in third grade and a son in 4K in the West De Pere School District. But between the two, Rybacki says 4K requires more effort on her part.

"Like he'll have to do art projects with letters, we have to do scavenger hunts on the letters they get, so it's a lot of hands on for the parents,” said Rybacki.

Rybacki does say her children's teachers have been amazing - but she still has concerns about long-distance learning.

"You know it's different when they're a little older, and at this age you want them to start with those basics,” said Rybacki.

"80-some percent of the brain's development happens in the first five years of life,” said Suzette Preston, Appleton Area School Districts 4K Program Director.

Appleton's 4K program recently received a $10,000 dollar grant from the Appleton Education Foundation to support its distance learning effort. It was used to buy books for the more than 900 Appleton 4K students. Each student gets three books each that can be incorporated in the weekly lesson plans.

"We can have our parents pull out the books and we can talk about 'Here's another idea, have you tried this,’” said Preston.

4K Program Support Teacher Cheryl Daley says another thing parents can do is incorporate learning into everyday activities.

"Like setting the table and counting out the plates,” said Daley. “Those kinds of things that can be built in. We know families are busy, there's learning opportunities that can happen as long as we're going about our daily routines."

Communicating about these learning tools is key when distance learning. Rybacki hears from teachers daily, and Appleton 4K teachers meet with parents weekly.

"We talk about any questions they have, we try to provide them some suggestions and ideas,” said Preston.

It may be an alternative lesson plan - but now more than ever parents and teachers are united in an effort to keep the youngest students on track.

"I thank [teachers] for everything they do and just, we'd be lost without them," Rybacki.

"We're all working together to make sure we come back out of this just as strong," said Preston.

