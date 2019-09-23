$4.7mil in federal funding will help development at ATW

More than $50-million dollars in federal grant funding is coming to airports across the state, with $4.7-million of those dollars are being awarded to Appleton International Airport for additional infrastructure.

Air Wisconsin recently opened a new maintenance hangar on the Appleton International Airport grounds. And just last month, Gulfstream officially opened its new service center which brought about 200 new jobs to the area. So, as management of the airport looks to the future, it's pleased to learn more than four and a half million dollars in federal infrastructure grants, from the Department of Transportation, is heading their way.

"We've been working, for a couple of years, to try and secure this funding. As we've had recent expansions from our airport tenants, Air Wisconsin and Gulfstream, we need additional ramp, taxiway, essentially taxiway to help us continue to attract aviation businesses to our area," says Airport Director, Abe Weber.

The funding will pay for the addition of 26,000 square yards of concrete. Taxiway and ramp space will be added on the northwest side of the airport. The additional space is expected to attract new aviation tenants to the airport's industrial park.

According to Weber, "We actually are working with a couple of companies right now that are in design for additional hangars out here at Appleton, so we're going to continue to get out to conferences and meet new prospects and continue to grow our airport."

While the funding will be used on the airport grounds, it will in no way impact commercial airline traffic, or the passenger terminal. Instead, bringing in new aviation tenants is a continued economic investment in the region

Weber adds, "They bring great paying aviation jobs, so we're here continuing to try to drive economic vitality into our community."

Construction on the ramp and taxiway will get underway this fall, with plans to complete it by next summer.

