45-year-old motorcyclist dies in Waushara County Crash Saturday

A 45-year-old man is dead after a crash at an intersection in Waushara County Saturday afternoon.

The Waushara County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened between a motorcycle and pickup truck at State Road 49 and Cypress Lane in the Town of Aurora around 12:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist has been identified as Ronnie G. Haase. Waushara County Sheriff Walter Zuehlke said Haase was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical examiner.

The crash is still under investigation.