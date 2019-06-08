43rd Annual Bellin Run

The annual Bellin run kicked off Saturday morning.

When it started more than forty years ago it was supposed to be a one-time event to promote health and fitness, but as you can see it has continued to be part of the green bay's community.

Over 11,000 runners took over the streets of Green Bay for the 43rd run.

Hundreds of supporters lined the course along Webster Avenue .

"The reality is everybody out there is trying hard and we're all running hard," Men's Champ Jared Ward said. "It's amazing that running is a sport where you can just go out there and beat yourself and you can race the clock."

Ward came from Utah.

"It's fun it's rewarding and it can be rewarding for everybody," Ward said.

His friend, Brendan Gregg, from California was right behind him.

"It's such an unique event with how awesome everybody is," Runner up Gregg said. "Everybody just treats you like a star and everyone is so friendly and it's a different feel from any other race."

Even though the race is over now, both runners plan to take on the course again next year.

"We're running every couple of weeks and this is really an unique one just how great the folks are in here in Green Bay," said Gregg.

