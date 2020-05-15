410 new cases found after another record day for coronavirus testing

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Even as parts of the state are reopening, health and government officials are reminding people the coronavirus still moves among us.
The state identified 410 new patients Friday after a record 6,469 test results, bringing the state's total to 11,685 positive coronavirus cases. The positive results represent 6.34% of the tests and continues the state's downward trend.
Eleven more deaths were reported, bringing the state's death toll to 445. It's the second day in a row deaths were back in the double digits.
The state reports 1,977 people have been hospitalized during treatment, 38 more than yesterday. There are currently 351 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and 113 of them are in ICU.
County case numbers
Wisconsin
Adams - 4 cases (1 death)
Ashland - 2 cases
Barron - 11 cases
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 2,034 cases (+35) (21 deaths)
Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)
Burnett - 1 case
Calumet - 55 cases (+9) (1 death)
Chippewa - 37 cases (+4)
Clark - 25 cases (4 deaths)
Columbia - 34 cases (1 death)
Crawford - 20 cases (+2)
Dane - 507 cases (+13 (22 deaths) (+3)
Dodge - 87 cases (+4) (1 death)
Door - 29 cases (+6) (3 deaths)
Douglas - 12 cases
Dunn - 20 cases
Eau Claire - 65 cases (+2)
Florence - 2 case
Fond du Lac - 119 cases (3 deaths)
Forest - 5 cases
Grant - 72 cases (+1) (10 deaths)
Green - 39 cases
Green Lake - 10 cases
Iowa - 11 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 15 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 58 cases (+2) (2 deaths)
Juneau – 21 cases (1 death)
Kenosha - 780 cases (+18) (17 deaths)
Kewaunee - 30 cases (+1) (1 death)
La Crosse - 42 cases (+5)
Lafayette - 16 cases (+1)
Langlade - 0 cases
Lincoln - 2 cases
Manitowoc - 21 cases (+1) (1 death)
Marathon - 31 cases (+2) (1 death)
Marinette - 21 cases (1 death)
Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 2 cases
Milwaukee – 4,387 cases (+148) (249 deaths) (+7)
Monroe - 15 cases (1 death)
Oconto - 30 cases (+2)
Oneida - 7 cases
Outagamie - 128 cases (+4) (4 deaths)
Ozaukee - 119 cases (+6) (10 deaths)
Pepin - 1 case
Pierce - 16 cases (+1)
Polk - 6 cases
Portage - 7 cases
Price - 1 case
Racine - 920 cases (+87) (18 deaths) (+1)
Richland - 13 cases (2 deaths)
Rock - 406 cases (+13) (14 deaths)
Rusk - 4 cases
Sauk - 76 cases (+2) (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 4 cases
Shawano - 29 cases (+1)
Sheboygan - 68 cases (+1) (3 deaths)
St. Croix - 37 cases
Taylor - 0 cases
Trempealeau - 7 cases
Vernon - 8 cases (+1)
Vilas - 4 cases
Walworth - 269 cases (+18) (11 deaths)
Washburn - 1 case
Washington - 129 cases (+4) (4 deaths)
Waukesha - 454 cases (+10) (23 deaths)
Waupaca - 16 cases (+1)(1 death)
Waushara - 5 cases (+1)
Winnebago - 112 cases (+6) (1 death)
Wood - 5 cases
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 0 cases
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 case
Delta - 14 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 2 cases
Iron - 0 cases
Keweenaw - 0 cases
Luce - 1 case
Mackinac - 6 cases
Marquette - 51 cases (10 deaths)
Menominee - 8 cases (+1)
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 4 cases
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).