410 new cases found after another record day for coronavirus testing

Even as parts of the state are reopening, health and government officials are reminding people the coronavirus still moves among us.

The state identified 410 new patients Friday after a record 6,469 test results, bringing the state's total to 11,685 positive coronavirus cases. The positive results represent 6.34% of the tests and continues the state's downward trend.

Eleven more deaths were reported, bringing the state's death toll to 445. It's the second day in a row deaths were back in the double digits.

The state reports 1,977 people have been hospitalized during treatment, 38 more than yesterday. There are currently 351 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and 113 of them are in ICU.

County case numbers

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 11 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,034 cases (+35) (21 deaths)

Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 1 case

Calumet - 55 cases (+9) (1 death)

Chippewa - 37 cases (+4)

Clark - 25 cases (4 deaths)

Columbia - 34 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 20 cases (+2)

Dane - 507 cases (+13 (22 deaths) (+3)

Dodge - 87 cases (+4) (1 death)

Door - 29 cases (+6) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 12 cases

Dunn - 20 cases

Eau Claire - 65 cases (+2)

Florence - 2 case

Fond du Lac - 119 cases (3 deaths)

Forest - 5 cases

Grant - 72 cases (+1) (10 deaths)

Green - 39 cases

Green Lake - 10 cases

Iowa - 11 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 15 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 58 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Juneau – 21 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 780 cases (+18) (17 deaths)

Kewaunee - 30 cases (+1) (1 death)

La Crosse - 42 cases (+5)

Lafayette - 16 cases (+1)

Langlade - 0 cases

Lincoln - 2 cases

Manitowoc - 21 cases (+1) (1 death)

Marathon - 31 cases (+2) (1 death)

Marinette - 21 cases (1 death)

Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 2 cases

Milwaukee – 4,387 cases (+148) (249 deaths) (+7)

Monroe - 15 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 30 cases (+2)

Oneida - 7 cases

Outagamie - 128 cases (+4) (4 deaths)

Ozaukee - 119 cases (+6) (10 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 16 cases (+1)

Polk - 6 cases

Portage - 7 cases

Price - 1 case

Racine - 920 cases (+87) (18 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 13 cases (2 deaths)

Rock - 406 cases (+13) (14 deaths)

Rusk - 4 cases

Sauk - 76 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 4 cases

Shawano - 29 cases (+1)

Sheboygan - 68 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

St. Croix - 37 cases

Taylor - 0 cases

Trempealeau - 7 cases

Vernon - 8 cases (+1)

Vilas - 4 cases

Walworth - 269 cases (+18) (11 deaths)

Washburn - 1 case

Washington - 129 cases (+4) (4 deaths)

Waukesha - 454 cases (+10) (23 deaths)

Waupaca - 16 cases (+1)(1 death)

Waushara - 5 cases (+1)

Winnebago - 112 cases (+6) (1 death)

Wood - 5 cases

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 case

Delta - 14 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 2 cases

Iron - 0 cases

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 1 case

Mackinac - 6 cases

Marquette - 51 cases (10 deaths)

Menominee - 8 cases (+1)

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

