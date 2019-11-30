4-year-old killed, 6 others injured in Langlade County crash Saturday

A 4-year-old is dead, six others are injured after a two-vehicle accident in Langlade County Saturday morning.

Sgt. Bryan Wrycha said a 1999 Plymouth Grand Voyager heading south on U.S. Highway 45, lost control on a snow covered roadway and went into the northbound lane. At that time, a 2014 Jeep Wrangler traveling north, hit the Plymouth on the passenger side.

The Plymouth driver, a 30-year-old female from Antigo, and four other passengers were taken to Aspirus Langlade Hospital. Two of the passengers, ages 5 and 10, suffered life-threatening injuries. The 4-year-old inside the vehicle died.

The driver of the Jeep, a 24-year-old from Antigo, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities are investigating, alcohol does not appear to be a factor.