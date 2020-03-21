4 remaining Grand Princess passengers from Wisconsin return home

Government officials say the four remaining Grand Princess Cruise Ship passengers have returned to Wisconsin.

Governor Evers made the announcement Saturday, saying the four Wisconsin citizens who were aboard the ship which was docked in Oakland, California last week arrived home late Friday night.

After they returned, Evers said members of the National Guard took the passengers to their homes for self-quarantine.

Since the ship had multiple cases of COVID-19 on board, each passenger will be following protocols set by the CDC and the state Health Services Department.

The passengers landed at the Volk Field Combat Readiness Training center in Camp Douglas, according to Evers' office.

After returning home Friday night, all four received a packet with information about quarantine, and how to contact their local health department with any questions they may have.

Originally, there were 38 Wisconsin citizens on aboard the ship, all of whom haven't tested positive.

29 people returned to Wisconsin on March 15 after being on board the ship, which officials say had 21 positive cases out of the more than 3,500 on board.

