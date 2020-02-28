4 phase consolidation plan approved by Oshkosh School Board

A consolidation plan approved by the Oshkosh Area School District School Board would reduce the number of schools being used from 20 to 14.

The decision, which was announced Friday, is a response to a planning process which started in 2017 to assess and address Oshkosh schools.

District officials say the four-phase plan would require voter-approved capital funding that would be spread out throughout the coming decades.

In addition to the school reduction, officials say the plan, which involves closing some schools and building two new schools, would allow the 14 schools to maximize their use and efficiency.

According to the district, the consolidation plan is based on recommendations from a Facility Advisory Committee which met several times, and while meeting, reviewed enrollment data, facilities studies, and other data.

The district says a facilities study showed that updating all of the area schools for safety, accessibility and deferred maintenance would cost more than $115 million, and also showed that investments in aging buildings exceeded the industry standard for renovation costs.

The district says nearly 75% of its schools were built before 1970, with the average age of Oshkosh Area School District schools being 66 years old.

The plan would be funded through voter-approved bonds, and would start with a capital request brought to voters for Phase 1.

WBAY has not yet learned when that request would be presented to voters.

Phase 1 would include the following:

-Replace Merrill Middle School with a new school to serve both Webster and Merrill middle school students.

-Replace Webster Elementary School with a new school to serve both Webster and Washington elementary school students

-Close Washington and Merrill elementary schools

-Move Merrill Elementary students to Emmeline Cook, Read, Oaklawn, and the new elementary school through boundary changes

Officials say at the end of all proposed Phase One changes, five current schools - Merrill Middle, Merrill Elementary, Webster Middle, Webster Elementary and Washington Elementary - would be replaced with a new middle school on the Merrill site, and a new elementary school on the Webster site.

District officials add the other three phases would come in future years when community members approve additional funding.

If approved, Phase Two would include the following changes:

-Replace or remodel South Park Middle School with a new school

-Remodel various elementary schools to modernize learning spaces and increase capacity for additional students

-Re-purpose Perry Tipler Middle School and Shapiro STEM Academy

-Close Roosevelt Elementary School, Perry Tipler Middle School, and Shapiro STEM Academy

Phase Three and Four would be replacing or renovating Oshkosh West and North High Schools, respectively.

Community meetings to share plans and answer questions will be held, and the School Board will review funding options and determine when to ask voters with the Phase One funding request.