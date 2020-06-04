4% of coronavirus tests come back positive Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The percentage of coronavirus tests that came back positive was below 5% for a fifth straight day.
The state received 12,148 test results in the latest 24-hour period and diagnosed 492 new cases, or 4.05%. Wisconsin now confirmed the coronavirus in 19,892 people.
The death toll increased by 10 in Thursday's Department of Health Services report, to 626. Deaths were more spread out, in Brown (1), Kenosha (3), Milwaukee (1), Racine (3), Rock (1) and Washington (1) counties.
Thirty-one Wisconsin counties and one county in Michigan's Upper Peninsula saw an increase in confirmed cases in the latest reports.
County case numbers
Counties with new cases and/or deaths are in bold.
Wisconsin
Adams - 4 cases (1 death)
Ashland - 2 cases
Barron - 20 cases
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 2,361 cases (+11) (38 deaths) (+1)
Buffalo - 6 cases (1 death)
Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)
Calumet - 79 cases (1 death)
Chippewa - 58 cases
Clark - 37 cases (+2) (4 deaths)
Columbia - 44 cases (1 death)
Crawford - 26 cases
Dane - 789 cases (+16) (29 deaths)
Dodge - 386 cases (+120) (3 deaths) - Test results at Dodge County Correctional Institution were added to the Dodge County numbers Wednesday, leading to the sharp increase.
Door - 40 cases (+2) (3 deaths)
Douglas - 19 cases
Dunn - 26 cases (+1)
Eau Claire - 116 cases (+2)
Florence - 2 cases
Fond du Lac - 225 cases (+4) (5 deaths)
Forest - 29 cases (+1) (2 deaths)
Grant - 98 cases (12 deaths)
Green - 70 cases
Green Lake - 22 cases
Iowa - 16 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 19 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 116 cases (+2) (3 deaths)
Juneau – 22 cases (1 death)
Kenosha - 1,246 cases (+29) (33 deaths) (+3)
Kewaunee - 36 cases (1 death)
La Crosse - 64 cases (+6)
Lafayette - 28 cases (+1)
Langlade - 4 cases (+1)
Lincoln - 7 cases
Manitowoc - 38 cases (1 death)
Marathon - 55 cases (1 death)
Marinette - 33 cases (+1) (2 deaths)
Marquette - 5 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 3 cases
Milwaukee – 8,388 cases (+280) (316 deaths) (+1)
Monroe - 18 cases (1 death)
Oconto - 39 cases
Oneida - 11 cases
Outagamie - 246 cases (+7) (8 deaths)
Ozaukee - 174 cases (+4)(13 deaths)
Pepin - 1 case
Pierce - 49 cases (+2)
Polk - 28 cases (+4) (1 death)
Portage - 14 cases
Price - 2 cases
Racine - 1,838 cases (+41) (44 deaths) (+3)
Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)
Rock - 671 cases (+13) (20 deaths) (+1)
Rusk - 5 cases
Sauk - 81 cases (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 8 cases
Shawano - 53 cases (+2)
Sheboygan - 101 cases (+3) (3 deaths)
St. Croix - 100 cases (+3)
Taylor - 2 cases
Trempealeau - 30 cases (+4)
Vernon - 21 cases
Vilas - 8 cases
Walworth - 424 cases (17 deaths)
Washburn - 2 cases
Washington - 266 cases (+5) (9 deaths) (+1)
Waukesha - 765 cases (+21) (31 deaths)
Waupaca - 47 cases (+2) (1 death)
Waushara - 9 cases
Winnebago - 309 cases (+25) (7 deaths)
Wood - 11 cases (+1) (1 death)
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 0 cases
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 case
Delta - 17 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 7 cases (+1)
Iron - 1 case
Keweenaw - 0 cases
Luce - 3 cases
Mackinac - 8 cases
Marquette - 56 cases (11 deaths)
Menominee - 8 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 4 cases
The state says 12,624 patients have recovered, or 65%. That's up one percentage point from yesterday.
Another 39 patients were hospitalized in the past 24 hour period, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized for treatment to 2,739. Of these, 355 are still hospitalized, with 117 in intensive care units.
According to the latest statistics, men make up 49% of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin but 55% of COVID-19 deaths.
Comparing numbers to one month ago, on May 4 the state had 8,236 confirmed cases. The state completed 2,742 tests, and almost 10% (9.92) were positive. 1,621 people had been hospitalized, and the death toll was 340.
Another lab joined Wisconsin's effort since Wednesday. There are now 62 public and private labs capable of processing 15,418 tests per day.
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).