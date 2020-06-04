4% of coronavirus tests come back positive Thursday

The percentage of coronavirus tests that came back positive was below 5% for a fifth straight day.

The state received 12,148 test results in the latest 24-hour period and diagnosed 492 new cases, or 4.05%. Wisconsin now confirmed the coronavirus in 19,892 people.

The death toll increased by 10 in Thursday's Department of Health Services report, to 626. Deaths were more spread out, in Brown (1), Kenosha (3), Milwaukee (1), Racine (3), Rock (1) and Washington (1) counties.

Thirty-one Wisconsin counties and one county in Michigan's Upper Peninsula saw an increase in confirmed cases in the latest reports.

County case numbers

Counties with new cases and/or deaths are in bold.

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 20 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,361 cases (+11) (38 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo - 6 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 79 cases (1 death)

Chippewa - 58 cases

Clark - 37 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Columbia - 44 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 26 cases

Dane - 789 cases (+16) (29 deaths)

Dodge - 386 cases (+120) (3 deaths) - Test results at Dodge County Correctional Institution were added to the Dodge County numbers Wednesday, leading to the sharp increase.

Door - 40 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 19 cases

Dunn - 26 cases (+1)

Eau Claire - 116 cases (+2)

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 225 cases (+4) (5 deaths)

Forest - 29 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Grant - 98 cases (12 deaths)

Green - 70 cases

Green Lake - 22 cases

Iowa - 16 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 19 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 116 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Juneau – 22 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,246 cases (+29) (33 deaths) (+3)

Kewaunee - 36 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 64 cases (+6)

Lafayette - 28 cases (+1)

Langlade - 4 cases (+1)

Lincoln - 7 cases

Manitowoc - 38 cases (1 death)

Marathon - 55 cases (1 death)

Marinette - 33 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Marquette - 5 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 3 cases

Milwaukee – 8,388 cases (+280) (316 deaths) (+1)

Monroe - 18 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 39 cases

Oneida - 11 cases

Outagamie - 246 cases (+7) (8 deaths)

Ozaukee - 174 cases (+4)(13 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 49 cases (+2)

Polk - 28 cases (+4) (1 death)

Portage - 14 cases

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 1,838 cases (+41) (44 deaths) (+3)

Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 671 cases (+13) (20 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 5 cases

Sauk - 81 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 8 cases

Shawano - 53 cases (+2)

Sheboygan - 101 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

St. Croix - 100 cases (+3)

Taylor - 2 cases

Trempealeau - 30 cases (+4)

Vernon - 21 cases

Vilas - 8 cases

Walworth - 424 cases (17 deaths)

Washburn - 2 cases

Washington - 266 cases (+5) (9 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha - 765 cases (+21) (31 deaths)

Waupaca - 47 cases (+2) (1 death)

Waushara - 9 cases

Winnebago - 309 cases (+25) (7 deaths)

Wood - 11 cases (+1) (1 death)

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 case

Delta - 17 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 7 cases (+1)

Iron - 1 case

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 8 cases

Marquette - 56 cases (11 deaths)

Menominee - 8 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

The state says 12,624 patients have recovered, or 65%. That's up one percentage point from yesterday.

Another 39 patients were hospitalized in the past 24 hour period, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized for treatment to 2,739. Of these, 355 are still hospitalized, with 117 in intensive care units.

According to the latest statistics, men make up 49% of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin but 55% of COVID-19 deaths.

Comparing numbers to one month ago, on May 4 the state had 8,236 confirmed cases. The state completed 2,742 tests, and almost 10% (9.92) were positive. 1,621 people had been hospitalized, and the death toll was 340.

Another lab joined Wisconsin's effort since Wednesday. There are now 62 public and private labs capable of processing 15,418 tests per day.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

