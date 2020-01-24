4 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following head-on collision

Authorities say four people are recovering from life threatening injuries after a Ford Fusion and a Freightliner with an empty trailer collided head-on Friday morning in Waupaca County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, authorities were called to a crash on southbound US 45 at Ledge Rock Road near New London just after 7 a.m.

When officials arrived, they say the Freightliner hauling an empty trailer was heading north and collided head on with a southbound 2010 Ford Fusion.

Authorities say all four people in the Ford Fusion received life threatening injuries, and were taken to Theda Medical Center.

At this time, the conditions of the crash victims are unknown.

The State Patrol says the driver of the semi wasn't injured during the crash.

Authorities say the cause of the crash hasn't been determined.

Although US Highway 45 was closed from State Highway 96 to County Highway TT for about five hours due to clean-up efforts and an investigation, the highway is back open.