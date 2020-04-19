4 displaced after Green Bay garage fire caused by grilling incident

Four people are displaced after a garage fire in Green Bay Sunday.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to an attached garage fire around 5:38 p.m. on the 1800 block of Sahara Drive.

When firefighters arrived, the garage, which is located in the center of a duplex, was fully involved.

Battalion Chief Dave Kolz said everyone who lives in the duplex safely evacuated on their own before crews got to the scene.

Firefighters put the fire out quickly and did a search of both units.

Battalion Chief Kolz said the cause of the fire is ‘grilling materials too close to combustibles.’

The fire department wants to remind everyone to use and store grills in a safe place.

Kolz said the total estimated damage is $120,000.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was helped by the Green Bay Police Department, Green Bay Department of Public Works and WPS Gas and Electric.

