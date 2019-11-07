4 boys arrested for Oshkosh muggings

The Oshkosh Police Department is crediting "vigorous efforts" by detectives leading to four arrests for robberies and attempted robberies near the U.W.-Oshkosh campus.

Police say two of the suspects are 16, one is 15, and the other is 14, and all four are charged with robbery.

In some of the muggings, victims were lured to a location using a dating app.

These incidents include:

November 2, 2019 at about 8:29 P.M. in the 700-block of Cherry St. (attempted robbery)

October 29, 2019, at about 8:38 P.M. in the 400-block of Scott Ave. (robbery)

October 27, 2019, at about 8:30 P.M. near Cherry St. and Scott Ave. (attempted robbery)

October 19, 2019, at around 7:35 P.M. in the 1200-block of Kentucky St. (robbery)

The robbery and attempted robbery that happened on October 19 and November 2 involved the victims messaging someone they met on a dating app and were told where to meet. Once they arrived to the location, they were approached by several teenagers who then robbed or tried to rob them. Both victims were physically harmed and reported minor injuries. However, no weapons were involved.

The robbery and attempted robbery that occurred on October 27 and October 29 involved victims who were walking alone when they were approached by several teenagers who then robbed or attempted to rob the victims. Again, both victims reported minor physical injuries where no weapons were involved.

The Oshkosh Police Department urges people to walk in groups when out at night, stay in lighted public areas and be aware of their surroundings at all times.

While the robberies did not happen on campus, they did occur within blocks of the school.

That led University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh police to send out an alert warning students to take extra precaution.