Four arrested for ID theft, credit card crimes

Four men from Michigan are in the Brown County Jail facing identity theft and credit card fraud charges after deputies say they were caught committing fraud at a Meijer store in Howard on Tuesday. Investigators say they hit a Meijer store in Sheboygan earlier the same day.

Brown County Sheriff's Office photos

According to the Brown County Sheriff's Office, the four were buying numerous gift cards using numerous financial transaction cards which turned out to be bogus -- the magnetic strips didn't match the cards but instead contained information stolen from victims.

The four were eventually identified as Malik Christopher Robinson, 21; Mark Anthony Osborne, 18; Neno Alexander Fleming, 20; and Nolan Angelo Fleming, 18.

Neno Fleming and Nolan Fleming initially identified themselves as 19-year-old Johnathan Allen Jones and 19-year-old Norman Jones, respectively. Neno Fleming had an arrest warrant for credit card fraud in Waukesha County from last week.

They were driving a rental car with Florida plates, a silver Ford SUV with plates JRK-U35.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office suspects these four were crossing state lines to commit crimes, so it's alerting law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin and in other states.

It wants any businesses or people who might have been a victim of the credit card fraud to contact local law enforcement and their financial institutions.