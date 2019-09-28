38th Appleton Octoberfest supports nonprofits in and around Fox Cities

Thousands of people packed into downtown Appleton for the city's 38th Octoberfest Saturday. The music, food and, of course, beer are all big draws. But many would argue the event's success is due to what it supports.

The Fox Valleyaires Barbershop Chorus has been involved in Appleton’s Octoberfest since the event started 38 years ago.

“I would say it’s as good as ever,” said Paul Schreiner, a chorus member.

The group’s unique menu is a big draw, along with their spontaneous performances.

“It’s a great fundraising event, it’s a lot of fun, it gives us great exposure to the community,” said Schreiner.

“It’s very important to us, this is a significant part of our annual budget without a doubt,” said Bill Albrecht, another chorus member.

Fundraising for nonprofits has always been the drive behind Octoberfest.

“We put this on so we can do a $50,000 grant program each year back into the community, and also so that these non-profits have an opportunity to showcase themselves and raise money and do good in the community,” said Octoberfest Entertainment Chairperson Eric Stadler.

Stadler says each year they get new non-profit groups joining the event from areas near and far.

It’s only the second year for the Combined Locks Knights of Columbus chapter, based out of St. Paul’s Parish.

“It’s gone a lot smoother for us [this year],” said Dennis Budi, a Knights of Columbus member.

“When I consider what we did, how we did things last year, this year is a breeze,” said Larry Schmidt, another member.

But regardless if they’re old pros or new kids on the block, all the groups are on board with the event’s mission.

“It’s a lot of work but you know at the end all your hard work is going to go to a good cause,” said Schmidt.

By the size of this year’s crowd, all of the community groups’ hard work should pay off.

“It should be a phenomenal day,” said Schreiner. “Probably for everyone.”

Organizers were expecting around 200,000 people to attend the event.

