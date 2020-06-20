DHS confirms additional 385 cases of coronavirus, 14 deaths

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- Although there was an increase in the percentage of coronavirus test results which came back positive for the virus Saturday, there was a slight decrease in the overall amount of coronavirus test results returned since the day before.
Out of 10,197 new test results, 3.8% were positive (compared to 2.5% on Friday) and 385 new patients were diagnosed (compared to 278 the day before). On Friday, a total of 11,116 results were returned.
The state has now confirmed 24,539 coronavirus patients and 744 COVID-19 deaths since testing began earlier this year.
The Department of Health Services reported 14 new deaths on Saturday.
One of the new deaths was reported in Winnebago County.
Meanwhile, 454,563 have tested negative across the state.
The DHS says there are 239 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, with 90 patients currently in intensive care.
Since testing began, 3,203 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19.
A recovered patient is someone who is currently alive after being confirmed to have COVID-19, and had one or more of the following:
-Documentation of resolved symptoms
-Documentation of release from public health isolation
-30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis
The recovery rate increased to 77%. On Friday, the recovery rate was at 76%.
County case numbers
Counties listed in bold saw an increase of cases and/or deaths.
Wisconsin
Adams - 10 cases (2 deaths)
Ashland - 3 cases
Barron - 31 cases (+1)
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 2,572 cases (+34) (39 deaths)
Buffalo - 6 cases (2 death)
Burnett - 2 cases (1 death)
Calumet - 90 cases (2 deaths)
Chippewa - 67 cases (+2)
Clark - 58 cases (+2) (6 deaths)
Columbia - 64 cases (+1) (1 death)
Crawford - 27 cases
Dane - 1,034 cases (+29) (32 deaths)
Dodge - 434 cases (+5) (5 deaths)
Door - 40 cases (3 deaths)
Douglas - 20 cases
Dunn - 29 cases
Eau Claire - 156 cases (+5)
Florence - 2 cases
Fond du Lac - 286 cases (+8) (6 deaths)
Forest - 35 cases (+1) (3 deaths)(+1)
Grant - 124 cases (+10) (12 deaths)
Green - 79 cases (+1) (1 death)
Green Lake - 24 cases
Iowa - 19 cases (+1)
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 24 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 172 cases (+4) (4 deaths)
Juneau – 27 cases (1 death)
Kenosha - 1,406 cases (+6) (39 deaths) (+2)
Kewaunee - 43 cases (+1) (1 death)
La Crosse - 229 cases (+26)
Lafayette - 53 cases (+4)
Langlade - 7 cases
Lincoln - 8 cases
Manitowoc - 63 cases (+5) (1 death)
Marathon - 107 cases (+6) (1 death)
Marinette - 42 cases (3 deaths)
Marquette - 9 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 4 cases
Milwaukee – 10,167 cases (+118) (371 deaths) (+9)
Monroe - 45 cases (+5) (1 death)
Oconto - 46 cases
Oneida - 17 cases
Outagamie - 387 cases (+10) (8 deaths)
Ozaukee - 204 cases (+3) (15 deaths)
Pepin - 1 case
Pierce - 57 cases
Polk - 40 cases (+1) (1 death)
Portage - 90 cases (+3)
Price - 2 cases
Racine - 2,079 cases (+13) (58 deaths) (+1)
Richland - 15 cases (4 deaths)
Rock - 777 cases (+6) (23 deaths)
Rusk - 11 cases(+1)
Sauk - 94 cases (+4) (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 9 cases
Shawano - 68 cases(+2)
Sheboygan - 179 cases (+3) (4 deaths)
St. Croix - 126 cases (+4) 1 death (+1)
Taylor - 9 cases (+1)
Trempealeau - 91 cases (+5)
Vernon - 29 cases (+1)
Vilas - 10 cases
Walworth - 497 cases (+8) (18 deaths)
Washburn - 4 cases
Washington - 313 cases (+6) (13 deaths)
Waukesha - 991 cases (+19) (38 deaths)
Waupaca - 80 cases (+2) (5 deaths)
Waushara - 20 cases (+1)
Winnebago - 593 cases (+14) (11 deaths)(+1)
Wood - 31 cases (+2) (1 death)
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 2 cases
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 cases
Delta - 18 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 6 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 6 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 9 cases (+1)
Iron - 4 cases
Keeweenaw - 1 case
Luce - 3 cases
Mackinac - 8 cases
Marquette - 61 cases (11 deaths)
Menominee - 9 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 4 cases
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).