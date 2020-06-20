DHS confirms additional 385 cases of coronavirus, 14 deaths

Although there was an increase in the percentage of coronavirus test results which came back positive for the virus Saturday, there was a slight decrease in the overall amount of coronavirus test results returned since the day before.

Out of 10,197 new test results, 3.8% were positive (compared to 2.5% on Friday) and 385 new patients were diagnosed (compared to 278 the day before). On Friday, a total of 11,116 results were returned.

The state has now confirmed 24,539 coronavirus patients and 744 COVID-19 deaths since testing began earlier this year.

The Department of Health Services reported 14 new deaths on Saturday.

One of the new deaths was reported in Winnebago County.

Meanwhile, 454,563 have tested negative across the state.

The DHS says there are 239 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, with 90 patients currently in intensive care.

Since testing began, 3,203 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

A recovered patient is someone who is currently alive after being confirmed to have COVID-19, and had one or more of the following:

-Documentation of resolved symptoms

-Documentation of release from public health isolation

-30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis

The recovery rate increased to 77%. On Friday, the recovery rate was at 76%.

County case numbers

Counties listed in bold saw an increase of cases and/or deaths.

Wisconsin

Adams - 10 cases (2 deaths)

Ashland - 3 cases

Barron - 31 cases (+1)

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,572 cases (+34) (39 deaths)

Buffalo - 6 cases (2 death)

Burnett - 2 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 90 cases (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 67 cases (+2)

Clark - 58 cases (+2) (6 deaths)

Columbia - 64 cases (+1) (1 death)

Crawford - 27 cases

Dane - 1,034 cases (+29) (32 deaths)

Dodge - 434 cases (+5) (5 deaths)

Door - 40 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 20 cases

Dunn - 29 cases

Eau Claire - 156 cases (+5)

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 286 cases (+8) (6 deaths)

Forest - 35 cases (+1) (3 deaths)(+1)

Grant - 124 cases (+10) (12 deaths)

Green - 79 cases (+1) (1 death)

Green Lake - 24 cases

Iowa - 19 cases (+1)

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 24 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 172 cases (+4) (4 deaths)

Juneau – 27 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,406 cases (+6) (39 deaths) (+2)

Kewaunee - 43 cases (+1) (1 death)

La Crosse - 229 cases (+26)

Lafayette - 53 cases (+4)

Langlade - 7 cases

Lincoln - 8 cases

Manitowoc - 63 cases (+5) (1 death)

Marathon - 107 cases (+6) (1 death)

Marinette - 42 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 9 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 4 cases

Milwaukee – 10,167 cases (+118) (371 deaths) (+9)

Monroe - 45 cases (+5) (1 death)

Oconto - 46 cases

Oneida - 17 cases

Outagamie - 387 cases (+10) (8 deaths)

Ozaukee - 204 cases (+3) (15 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 57 cases

Polk - 40 cases (+1) (1 death)

Portage - 90 cases (+3)

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 2,079 cases (+13) (58 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 15 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 777 cases (+6) (23 deaths)

Rusk - 11 cases(+1)

Sauk - 94 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 9 cases

Shawano - 68 cases(+2)

Sheboygan - 179 cases (+3) (4 deaths)

St. Croix - 126 cases (+4) 1 death (+1)

Taylor - 9 cases (+1)

Trempealeau - 91 cases (+5)

Vernon - 29 cases (+1)

Vilas - 10 cases

Walworth - 497 cases (+8) (18 deaths)

Washburn - 4 cases

Washington - 313 cases (+6) (13 deaths)

Waukesha - 991 cases (+19) (38 deaths)

Waupaca - 80 cases (+2) (5 deaths)

Waushara - 20 cases (+1)

Winnebago - 593 cases (+14) (11 deaths)(+1)

Wood - 31 cases (+2) (1 death)

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 2 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 cases

Delta - 18 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 6 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 6 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 9 cases (+1)

Iron - 4 cases

Keeweenaw - 1 case

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 8 cases

Marquette - 61 cases (11 deaths)

Menominee - 9 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

