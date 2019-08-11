37 year old drowns in pond in Waupaca County Sunday

A 37 year old Fremont man drowned in a pond behind a residence Sunday afternoon.

At 3:57 p.m., an ambulance was called to the scene. Before the ambulance arrived good samaritans helped get the man out of the water and attempted to give him CPR.

The man was transported to ThedaCare in Neenah and pronounced dead at the hospital.

It is unknown how the man started drowning. His name is being not being released at this time.

This incident remains under investigation. We will let you know as soon as we know more information.

