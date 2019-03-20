37 homes condemned after flooding in Green Bay

The City of Green Bay has condemned 37 homes in the aftermath of devastating flooding in the East River area.

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs released the information as part of its Incident Report for the March 2019 flooding.

The number of condemned homes could go up. The city is waiting for more building inspections.

Meanwhile, American Red Cross shelters in Green Bay and Fond du Lac continue to help flood victims and evacuees.

The shelter at Preble High School in Green Bay housed 15 people March 18-19. The Red Cross says it will close by noon on Thursday, March 21. They are working with the Salvation Army to transition evacuees to other lodging.

The shelter at Community Church in Fond du Lac helped 20 people March 18-19. It remains open.

A United Way Volunteer Reception Center is being set up at Pilgrim United Church of Christ at 535 Stow Street in Fond du Lac. They'll register and assign volunteers throughout the community. The center will be open Thursday, March 21, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. and Saturday, March 23, 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The State Emergency Operations Center is at Level 4 during the flood recovery process.

Team Rubicon, an organization made up of military veterans who respond to emergencies and disasters, was expected to be in Fond du Lac this week to help with the recovery effort.

DAMAGE ESTIMATES - PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE

CALUMET COUNTY - $55,000

FOND DU LAC COUNTY - $290,000

KEWAUNEE COUNTY - $25,000

MANITOWOC COUNTY - $155,000

