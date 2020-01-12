350+ arrive to shovel at Lambeau, multiple people turned away

More than 350 people showed up at Lambeau Field to shovel snow and spread ice melt Sunday morning, causing some people to be turned away.

the Packers announced Saturday morning that "while the updated forecast called for lower snowfall amounts, Lambeau Field will still be in need of 350 helpers for removing snow and spreading ice melt Sunday morning."

The Packers initially called for 700 volunteers, but reduced the amount of volunteers needed when the forecast changed.

All shovelers will receive $12 per hour, with payment to be made immediately upon completion of their work.