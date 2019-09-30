32nd annual Coats for Kids drive underway

Fall is here, winter is coming and temperatures will be dropping. As you think of getting new coats for the family, think about the children who aren't so fortunate.

The 32nd annual Coats for Kids drive is underway. To make sure every child has a warm coat this winter, WBAY and Cumulus radio stations are teaming up with the Salvation Army and area partners for the drive.

CLICK HERE for the full list of drop-off sites.

Through Friday, November 1, donate a new or gently used coat for toddlers, kids and teens.

"I know it's maybe not cold yet in September when we start our campaign, but it is cold in December and in January and in February, and for our kids that play on playgrounds, walk back and forth to school or just want to be outside and have fun we want to make sure that they're warm and safe," says Nan Pahl, Director of Social Services, The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay.

Look through your closets and boxes and bins in your basements or attics.

New or gently used mittens and hats are needed, too, and please keep older children in mind.

If you would like to sign up your family to receive Coats for Kids, CLICK HERE.