3-year-old in Texas accidentally shoots himself in head, police say

The condition of a Texas boy is unknown after the child accidentally shot himself in the head.

It happened Friday near Houston.

Police think the 3-year-old woke up after going to bed and found the gun in another room.

The gun was reportedly on top of a tall dresser.

The child's father was downstairs at the time with another child and responded quickly.

“He immediately found the child and grabbed the child,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls. “Matter of fact, he was panicking of course, and trying to find his cell phone and then actually ran outside with the child and then got some help from a passerby who ended up calling 911.”

Rebecca Calle said her son was another person who stopped to help.

“He said that the little boy appeared like he was still breathing,” Calle said. “He was crying. He seemed to be conscious, wasn’t really talking.

And the man was just of course frantic. He was scared he didn’t know what to do.”

Police are investigating what happened and are reminding everyone who owns firearms to keep them locked up.

