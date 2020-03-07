3-year-old dead in Lomira, investigation underway

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a three-year-old child in the Village of Lomira.

Authorities say they were called to the 700 block of Railroad Street at 6:55 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they asked the Dodge County Medical Examiner to respond due to the death.

At this time, the Sheriff's Office and the Lomira Police Department are investigating the child's death, and are being helped by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

Details are limited at this time due to the active investigation.