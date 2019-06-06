3-year-old boy shot, wounded in Milwaukee; woman in custody

Milwaukee police say a woman is in custody after a 3-year-old boy was shot and wounded.

Authorities say the boy was shot at a north side home shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday. He was seriously wounded and taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery. There's no word on his condition.

Police say a 26-year-old woman was taken into custody.

Police say the shooting is still under investigation, but asked that people keep firearms out of the presence of children.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)