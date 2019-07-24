3 vehicle crash leads to delays on Highway 33

A 3 vehicle crash on Wednesday morning leads to traffic delays and hospital visits for 2 out of the 3 vehicles.

The crash took place around 11:33 a.m. on State Highway 33 at the intersection of County Road TW in the Town of Hubbard.

A 2001 Honda Accord was driving west on the highway and stopped at a stop sign to make a left turn. A 2009 Dodge Van came up from behind and rear-ended the Honda causing it to spin into the opposing lane. It was struck from a 2019 Toyota, causing the Honda to split into two pieces.

The driver of the Honda had minor injuries and refused to get medical treatment. The driver and passenger of the Toyota had minor injuries and were transported to Beaver Dam Hospital. The driver of Dodge Van had the most serious injuries and was transported to Columbus Hospital, along with two other children that were in the vehicle.

This crash caused traffic detours until 1:42 p.m.

This crash is under investigation. Questions may be directed to Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt.