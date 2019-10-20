3 soldiers killed, 3 injured in training accident on Fort Stewart, Ga.

Three Third Infantry Division soldiers are dead and three more are injured after an early morning training accident on Fort Stewart.

According to the 3ID, six 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Soldiers were riding in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle Sunday morning when it was involved in a training accident.

Three soldiers were killed in the incident, while the other three were taken to Winn Army Community Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

“Today is a heartbreaking day for the 3rd Infantry Division, and the entire Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community, as we are all devastated after a training accident this morning on the Fort Stewart Training Area,” said Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division. “We are extremely saddened by the loss of three Dogface Soldiers, and injuries to three more. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families affected by this tragedy."

The 3ID says the names of the soldiers involved in Sunday’s incident will be released in the near future.

The incident is currently under investigation.

