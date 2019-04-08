3 killed in suspected drunken driving crash in Bristol

Authorities have identified the three relatives killed and a fourth injured in a suspected drunken driving crash in Kenosha County.

Sheriff's officials say a pickup truck slammed into the back of their Jeep Cherokee on Highway 50 in Bristol Friday night.

A 67-year-old doctor, Michael Rizzo, died at the scene of the crash. Seventy-six-year-old Dr. Vincent Rizzo was pronounced dead at a Pleasant Prairie hospital. Seventy-four-year-old Mary Rizzo died at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

The driver of the SUV, 72-year-old Gerald Rizzo, is hospitalized in stable condition. The Rizzos are from Kenosha.

Authorities say the 40-year-old Beach Park, Illinois man driving the pickup is hospitalized with injuries and will be taken to jail when he's released.

Witnesses told investigators the pickup driver was speeding and driving erratically just before the crash.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)