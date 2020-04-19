3 kayakers capsize near Menasha Dam, 1 hospitalized after going through dam gate

Police say one person was hospitalized after their kayak capsized near the Menasha Dam Sunday afternoon and went through the dam gate.

According to Menasha Police, three kayakers capsized near the Racine Street Bridge, upriver of the Menasha Dam, at 2:58 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say two of the three people were able to make it to the shore before the dam, however, one of the other kayakers ended up going through the dam gates.

Police say that person ended up going down river, but was eventually able to make it to shore, and was then hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the current in the river is very fast now due to high water levels, and all of the dam gates are open, so everyone is asked to be careful if they're in the area.