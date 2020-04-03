3 arrested in Ledgeview, meth and weapons found inside home

Three people are in custody following a standoff with authorities who were issued a DTF search warrant in the Town of Ledgeview Friday.

According to Brown County authorities, members of the state patrol and the SWAT team were called in to help because the parties inside weren't anticipated to cooperate, and weapons were suspected to be inside.

Officials say when the people inside refused to obey commands to surrender, they ended up deploying chemicals, and the three people inside finally surrendered.

Brown County officials say they found more than three ounces of meth, as well as some weapons, inside the home.

The three people inside were arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver meth, keeper of a drug house, felon in possession of a weapon, and failure to surrender.

No one was injured during the incident, which officials say lasted a few hours.

Currently, names and details haven't been released to WBAY.