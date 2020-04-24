2nd round pick leaves fans wondering about Packers' strategy

The Green Bay Packers had two picks on the dance card for the NFL Draft Friday night, and the first one left fans wondering why.

The Packers took running back AJ Dillon of Boston College with the 62nd overall pick.

It's not a position where Green Bay has a need right now, but Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams are both going to be free agents after this season.

Dillon was a workhorse for Boston College, hammering for over 4,300 yards and 38 touchdowns in three years. His 845 carries were the second-most among draft-eligible running backs behind Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor, who went earlier in the second round to the Colts.

Dillon is a big back at nearly 250 pounds, but he ran 4-5 40 at the combine with a 41-inch vertical.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said at the combine he wanted another back. He got a big one.

The Packers' next pick is number 30 in the 3rd round, 94th overall.