2nd Marinette Marine worker tests positive for COVID-19

Fincantieri Marinette Marine has announced a second employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The shipbuilder said Monday that a worker in Building 32 had tested positive for the illness. The worker has not been at the shipyard since April 21.

The first case in an employee was reported April 23. The worker from Building 10 notified the company and was placed in quarantine. That employee has not been at the shipyard since April 17.

Marinette Marine believes about a dozen employees in Wisconsin and Michigan may have been exposed to the first patient. Those workers have been notified and they are in quarantine, according to the company.

Assistant Navy Secretary James F. Geurts sent a letter to Marinette Marine in March saying the shipbuilding business is essential to national defense. "Delivering or redelivering our ships to the fleet is a national need that is unwavering and crucial to our national security," says Geurts.

The company has set up a website for people to track possible cases in employees and for information for employees who feel they may be ill.