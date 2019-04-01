2nd Guatemalan child dead in US custody had flu, infection

Guatemalan authorities say an 8-year-old boy who died in custody of the U.S. border patrol on Christmas Eve died of the flu and a bacterial infection.

Oscar Padilla is Guatemalan consul in Phoenix, Arizona. He said Monday the autopsy report for Felipe Gomez Alonzo was delivered in recent days.

Gomez was the second Guatemalan migrant child to die in U.S. custody in December.

An autopsy released Friday on 7-year-old Jakelin Caal Maquin found she too died of a bacterial infection.

That report found bacteria in her lungs, liver, spleen and adrenal glands. It says she suffered a rapid, progressive infection that led to multiple organ failure.