29-year-old woman recovering after being stabbed on the Stockbridge-Munsee Reservation Sunday

A 29-year-old woman is recovering at the hospital after being stabbed at a home on the Stockbridge-Munsee Reservation Sunday.

Around 12:52 p.m. on Sunday, the Stockbridge-Munsee Police

Department and Shawano County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on National Guard road in the Town of Bartelme.

Authorities say the victim was transported to ThedaCare Medical Center in Shawano for non-life threatening injuries.

A 46-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were taken into custody in the Village of Bowler.

The investigation is ongoing, but officials say charges will be forwarded to the Shawano-Menominee County District Attorney’s Office.

