$29 million grant awarded to Port of Marinette

A harbor Assistance Program grant worth $29 million has been awarded to the Port of Marinette.

Gov. Evers' office announced the grant on Tuesday, saying it will be used for "improvements needed at the Port of Marinette to allow for the production of the next generation of navy ships."

In addition, Evers' office says Fincantieri Marinette Marine plans to continue a site improvement project, which includes the following:

-Construction of a vertical ship lift structure

-Dock walls and bulkheads

-Harbor dredging to transition the shipyard to accommodate building larger vessels

Craig Thompson, the Wisconsin Department of Tranportation secretary-designee, says the ripple effect of the grant will be felt statewide.

Evers said the shipyard improvements will ensure the company can continue competing for contracts with the U.S. Navy, and also provide the area with jobs.

According to Evers' office, the shipyard employs 1,500 full-time employees and contractors, with another 1,000 suppliers and customers, some of which have offices at the shipyard, are at the site every day.