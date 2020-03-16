29 Wisconsinites return home after Grand Princess coronavirus outbreak

Nearly 30 Wisconsin residents who were on a Grand Princess cruise ship docked in California are back home in Wisconsin.

The ship had been docked at the Port of Oakland under quarantine after 21 people on board came down with coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Gov. Tony Evers says the Wisconsin National Guard transported 29 Wisconsinites from the ship to their homes.

The Wisconsinites did not test positive for the coronavirus.

"Two passengers chose to remain in quarantine in Texas under the custody of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, citing personal reasons," reads a statement from the governor's office. "State officials continue to work with HHS to return home the seven Wisconsin passengers who remain in HHS custody in California."

The cruise ship passengers will self-quarantine for 14 days.

“We’re glad to finally have our folks back home in Wisconsin,” Gov. Evers said. “These individuals have gone through a harrowing experience full of uncertainty and fear over the past several weeks. But as I’ve said repeatedly, here in Wisconsin, we take care of one another. I am incredibly grateful to Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services, the Wisconsin National Guard, and our entire state government for the hard work they’ve put in to ensure we bring our people home safely and ensure the safety of our communities.”

EGYPT RIVER CRUISE

Four people who were on an Egypt River Cruise have tested positive for coronavirus in Fond du Lac County.

Someday Travel says people on the Egypt tour were exposed to the virus.

The company has canceled its Holland Tour for April 2020. They've also suspended tours into 2021.

Fond du Lac County has total of 11 confirmed cases of the virus. Call the county's hotline at 1-844-225-0147 for information.

THE SPREAD AND PREVENTION

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People with those conditions should take the proper precautions.

COVID-19 is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

Do not go to the emergency room or clinic looking for a test at this time. Prevea Health President/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai urges people to call their health care professional.

"At this point when it comes to testing in the state of Wisconsin, we are still limited in what we're able to do. So we're asking people not just to come into the emergency department, not to drive up to our individual clinics and ask for a test. You won't get one," says Dr. Rai.

"When you call us, or use our virtual platform and go through the screening, it's a pretty tight set of questions. And there are certain people that yes, need to be tested. We will tell you where to go, when to get there and the procedures to go through to get tested. But if you just drive up to our sites today, we're literally begging you not to. Health care needs to remain focused right now."

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

--Covering coughs and sneezes.

--Avoiding touching your face.

--Staying home when sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending everyone in the United States avoid large events and mass gatherings for at least eight weeks.

The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019.

MORE COVERAGE

