26 charged in drug trafficking operation between Puerto Rico and Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Twenty-six people have been charged in federal court for trafficking cocaine, heroin and fentanyl between Puerto Rico and Milwaukee.
The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin says defendants are also charged with money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
The multi-year investigation was dubbed "Operation Island Hopper."
"According to the complaint, the defendants were part of a drug-trafficking organization that has been sending multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine through the U.S. Postal Service from Puerto Rico to Milwaukee, Wisconsin," reads a statement from U.S. Attorney Matthew D. Krueger.
On Jan. 15, federal, state and local officer arrested 22 of the defendants. The officers executed search warrants in Milwaukee and Puerto Rico.
Officers seized the following:
--15 kilograms of cocaine
--50 grams of heroin
--80 grams of crack cocaine
--35 guns (25 handguns, 8 rifles, 1 fully automatic handgun, 1 sawed-off shotgun)
--$267,000 in U.S. money
“This case shows the impact that intensive investigations targeting large-scale drug trafficking can have,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. “When local, state, and federal investigators work together, as they have in this case, we can disrupt the supply of narcotics to Wisconsin and help people avoid addiction. Thank you to the brave law enforcement professionals at DCI and other agencies who have worked on this case.”
DEFENDANTS:
Jose GONZALEZ-COLLADO, 28, Milwaukee
Hector Yamil RODRIGUEZ-RODRIGUEZ, 28, Milwaukee
Marcos APONTE-LEBRON, 40, Milwaukee
Vladimir RODRIGUEZ-RODRIGUEZ, 25, Milwaukee
Steven CORTES-IRIZARRY, 38, Milwaukee
Kevin TORRES-BONILLA, 29, Milwaukee
Andros MARTINEZ-PELLOT, 30, Milwaukee
Eric ROSA, 32, Milwaukee
Kadeja LEWIS, 29, Milwaukee
Yadier ROSARIO, 23, Milwaukee
Julio RIVERA-RAMIREZ, 51, Milwaukee
Rafael RIVERA-QUINONES, 34, Milwaukee
Ricardo BONILLA, 48, Milwaukee
Jose BURGOS-RIVERA, 42, Milwaukee
Jomar LABOY-SILVA, 27, Milwaukee
Enid MARTINEZ, 32, Milwaukee
Alexander MORALES-RIVERA, 27, Milwaukee
Wilberto SANTIAGO-MARTINEZ, 38, Milwaukee
Julio SEDA-MARTINEZ, 39, Milwaukee
Jose M. AVILES-GONZALEZ, 25, Milwaukee
David QUINONES-QUINONES, 48, Puerto Rico
David Joel QUINONES-RIOS, 29, Puerto Rico
Roberto ORENCH-FELICIANO, 27, Puerto Rico
Carlos Omar CONCEPCION-RIVERA, 31, Puerto Rico
Yashira Jehovalis CORTES-NIEVES, 24, Puerto Rico
Keishla M. ORENCH-FELICIANO, 27, Puerto Rico