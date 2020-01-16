26 charged in drug trafficking operation between Puerto Rico and Milwaukee

Twenty-six people have been charged in federal court for trafficking cocaine, heroin and fentanyl between Puerto Rico and Milwaukee.

The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin says defendants are also charged with money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The multi-year investigation was dubbed "Operation Island Hopper."

"According to the complaint, the defendants were part of a drug-trafficking organization that has been sending multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine through the U.S. Postal Service from Puerto Rico to Milwaukee, Wisconsin," reads a statement from U.S. Attorney Matthew D. Krueger.

On Jan. 15, federal, state and local officer arrested 22 of the defendants. The officers executed search warrants in Milwaukee and Puerto Rico.

Officers seized the following:

--15 kilograms of cocaine

--50 grams of heroin

--80 grams of crack cocaine

--35 guns (25 handguns, 8 rifles, 1 fully automatic handgun, 1 sawed-off shotgun)

--$267,000 in U.S. money

“This case shows the impact that intensive investigations targeting large-scale drug trafficking can have,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. “When local, state, and federal investigators work together, as they have in this case, we can disrupt the supply of narcotics to Wisconsin and help people avoid addiction. Thank you to the brave law enforcement professionals at DCI and other agencies who have worked on this case.”

DEFENDANTS:

Jose GONZALEZ-COLLADO, 28, Milwaukee

Hector Yamil RODRIGUEZ-RODRIGUEZ, 28, Milwaukee

Marcos APONTE-LEBRON, 40, Milwaukee

Vladimir RODRIGUEZ-RODRIGUEZ, 25, Milwaukee

Steven CORTES-IRIZARRY, 38, Milwaukee

Kevin TORRES-BONILLA, 29, Milwaukee

Andros MARTINEZ-PELLOT, 30, Milwaukee

Eric ROSA, 32, Milwaukee

Kadeja LEWIS, 29, Milwaukee

Yadier ROSARIO, 23, Milwaukee

Julio RIVERA-RAMIREZ, 51, Milwaukee

Rafael RIVERA-QUINONES, 34, Milwaukee

Ricardo BONILLA, 48, Milwaukee

Jose BURGOS-RIVERA, 42, Milwaukee

Jomar LABOY-SILVA, 27, Milwaukee

Enid MARTINEZ, 32, Milwaukee

Alexander MORALES-RIVERA, 27, Milwaukee

Wilberto SANTIAGO-MARTINEZ, 38, Milwaukee

Julio SEDA-MARTINEZ, 39, Milwaukee

Jose M. AVILES-GONZALEZ, 25, Milwaukee

David QUINONES-QUINONES, 48, Puerto Rico

David Joel QUINONES-RIOS, 29, Puerto Rico

Roberto ORENCH-FELICIANO, 27, Puerto Rico

Carlos Omar CONCEPCION-RIVERA, 31, Puerto Rico

Yashira Jehovalis CORTES-NIEVES, 24, Puerto Rico

Keishla M. ORENCH-FELICIANO, 27, Puerto Rico