256 new coronavirus cases, recovery rate reaches 75%

The state reported 9,662 new coronavirus test results Wednesday, with 256 of those tests being positive for the virus.

The percentage of positive results on Wednesday (2.6%) – continues to be consistent with the percentages from the past two weeks. The percentage has been under 3% for 12 of the last 14 days.

There have been a total of 23,454 cases since testing began earlier this year in Wisconsin, while more than 423,736 people have tested negative.

The number of recoveries has grown to 17,613, or 75% of confirmed cases. 5,128 cases are considered active, or 22%.

A recovery is noted as someone who is alive and had COVID-19, and has one or more of the following:

-Documentation of resolved symptoms

-Documentation of release from public health isolation

-30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis

Meanwhile, officials say nine new deaths were reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 712.

The state also reported an increase of those hospitalized for COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, adding 32 people to that count. So far, there has been a cumulative total of 3,128 people hospitalized for COVID-19.

Currently, the DHS says there are 244 total COVID-19 patients, with 94 of them in the ICU. There are another 179 patients still waiting for their test results.

The state has partnered with 68 public and private labs capable of processing more than 16,000 tests per day.

County case numbers

Counties in bold indicate an increase of cases.

Wisconsin

Adams - 9 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Ashland - 3 cases

Barron - 26 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,507 cases (+15) (38 deaths)

Buffalo - 7 cases (2 death)

Burnett - 2 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 88 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 63 cases

Clark - 51 cases (4 deaths)

Columbia - 59 cases (+1) (1 death)

Crawford - 27 cases

Dane - 980 cases (+20) (31 deaths) (+1)

Dodge - 425 cases (+1) (5 deaths)(+1)

Door - 39 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 20 cases

Dunn - 29 cases

Eau Claire - 140 (+2) cases

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 274 cases (+2) (6 deaths)

Forest - 34 cases (2 deaths)

Grant - 107 cases (12 deaths)

Green - 78 cases (+1) (1 death)

Green Lake - 24 cases

Iowa - 18 cases (+1)

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 22 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jefferson - 161 cases (4 deaths)

Juneau – 25 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,374 cases (+8) (36 deaths)

Kewaunee - 39 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 152 cases (+20)

Lafayette - 43 cases

Langlade - 6 cases

Lincoln - 8 cases (+1)

Manitowoc - 50 cases (+2) (1 death)

Marathon - 88 cases (+5) (1 death)

Marinette - 40 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 9 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 4 cases

Milwaukee – 9,658 cases (+92) (356 deaths)(+4)

Monroe - 38 cases (+2) (1 death)

Oconto - 45 cases

Oneida - 17 cases

Outagamie - 354 cases (+9) (8 deaths)

Ozaukee - 199 cases (15 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 57 cases

Polk - 37 cases (+1) (1 death)

Portage - 82 cases

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 2,039 cases (+6) (56 deaths)(+1)

Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 767 cases (+6) (22 deaths)

Rusk - 10 cases

Sauk - 87 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 9 cases

Shawano - 64 cases

Sheboygan - 171 cases (+5) (4 deaths)

St. Croix - 116 cases

Taylor - 5 cases

Trempealeau - 80 cases (+16)

Vernon - 26 cases (+2)

Vilas - 8 cases

Walworth - 481 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Washburn - 3 cases

Washington - 299 cases (+3) (12 deaths)(+1)

Waukesha - 928 cases (+14) (35 deaths)

Waupaca - 82 cases (+2) (5 deaths)(+1)

Waushara - 19 cases

Winnebago - 551 cases (+14) (10 deaths)(+1)

Wood - 25 cases (+2) (1 death)

Michigan

Alger - 2 cases (+1)

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 cases

Delta - 18 cases, 2 deaths

Dickinson - 6 cases, 2 deaths

Gogebic - 5 cases, 1 death

Houghton - 8 cases

Iron - 3 cases

Keeweenaw - 1 case

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 8 cases

Marquette - 59 cases, 11 deaths

Menominee - 9 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

