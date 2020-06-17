256 new coronavirus cases, recovery rate reaches 75%

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- The state reported 9,662 new coronavirus test results Wednesday, with 256 of those tests being positive for the virus.
The percentage of positive results on Wednesday (2.6%) – continues to be consistent with the percentages from the past two weeks. The percentage has been under 3% for 12 of the last 14 days.
There have been a total of 23,454 cases since testing began earlier this year in Wisconsin, while more than 423,736 people have tested negative.
The number of recoveries has grown to 17,613, or 75% of confirmed cases. 5,128 cases are considered active, or 22%.
A recovery is noted as someone who is alive and had COVID-19, and has one or more of the following:
-Documentation of resolved symptoms
-Documentation of release from public health isolation
-30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis
Meanwhile, officials say nine new deaths were reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 712.
The state also reported an increase of those hospitalized for COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, adding 32 people to that count. So far, there has been a cumulative total of 3,128 people hospitalized for COVID-19.
Currently, the DHS says there are 244 total COVID-19 patients, with 94 of them in the ICU. There are another 179 patients still waiting for their test results.
The state has partnered with 68 public and private labs capable of processing more than 16,000 tests per day.
County case numbers
Counties in bold indicate an increase of cases.
Wisconsin
Adams - 9 cases (+1) (2 deaths)
Ashland - 3 cases
Barron - 26 cases
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 2,507 cases (+15) (38 deaths)
Buffalo - 7 cases (2 death)
Burnett - 2 cases (1 death)
Calumet - 88 cases (+1) (2 deaths)
Chippewa - 63 cases
Clark - 51 cases (4 deaths)
Columbia - 59 cases (+1) (1 death)
Crawford - 27 cases
Dane - 980 cases (+20) (31 deaths) (+1)
Dodge - 425 cases (+1) (5 deaths)(+1)
Door - 39 cases (3 deaths)
Douglas - 20 cases
Dunn - 29 cases
Eau Claire - 140 (+2) cases
Florence - 2 cases
Fond du Lac - 274 cases (+2) (6 deaths)
Forest - 34 cases (2 deaths)
Grant - 107 cases (12 deaths)
Green - 78 cases (+1) (1 death)
Green Lake - 24 cases
Iowa - 18 cases (+1)
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 22 cases (+1) (1 death)
Jefferson - 161 cases (4 deaths)
Juneau – 25 cases (1 death)
Kenosha - 1,374 cases (+8) (36 deaths)
Kewaunee - 39 cases (1 death)
La Crosse - 152 cases (+20)
Lafayette - 43 cases
Langlade - 6 cases
Lincoln - 8 cases (+1)
Manitowoc - 50 cases (+2) (1 death)
Marathon - 88 cases (+5) (1 death)
Marinette - 40 cases (3 deaths)
Marquette - 9 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 4 cases
Milwaukee – 9,658 cases (+92) (356 deaths)(+4)
Monroe - 38 cases (+2) (1 death)
Oconto - 45 cases
Oneida - 17 cases
Outagamie - 354 cases (+9) (8 deaths)
Ozaukee - 199 cases (15 deaths)
Pepin - 1 case
Pierce - 57 cases
Polk - 37 cases (+1) (1 death)
Portage - 82 cases
Price - 2 cases
Racine - 2,039 cases (+6) (56 deaths)(+1)
Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)
Rock - 767 cases (+6) (22 deaths)
Rusk - 10 cases
Sauk - 87 cases (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 9 cases
Shawano - 64 cases
Sheboygan - 171 cases (+5) (4 deaths)
St. Croix - 116 cases
Taylor - 5 cases
Trempealeau - 80 cases (+16)
Vernon - 26 cases (+2)
Vilas - 8 cases
Walworth - 481 cases (+1) (17 deaths)
Washburn - 3 cases
Washington - 299 cases (+3) (12 deaths)(+1)
Waukesha - 928 cases (+14) (35 deaths)
Waupaca - 82 cases (+2) (5 deaths)(+1)
Waushara - 19 cases
Winnebago - 551 cases (+14) (10 deaths)(+1)
Wood - 25 cases (+2) (1 death)
Michigan
Alger - 2 cases (+1)
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 cases
Delta - 18 cases, 2 deaths
Dickinson - 6 cases, 2 deaths
Gogebic - 5 cases, 1 death
Houghton - 8 cases
Iron - 3 cases
Keeweenaw - 1 case
Luce - 3 cases
Mackinac - 8 cases
Marquette - 59 cases, 11 deaths
Menominee - 9 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 4 cases
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).