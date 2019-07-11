25,000 diapers is the goal for Diaper Green Bay fundraiser

An American community survey from the Census Bureau said in Brown County, 1 in 6 children under the age of 6 are living in poverty.

The group Green Bay Doulas wants to help some of those families by hosting a diaper fundraiser this Saturday, July 13.

"Not everyone can have a Costco membership and be able to get a good deal on diapers," Green Bay Doulas Executive Director Emil Jacobson said.

Green Bay Doulas, a group of professional pregnancy coaches, is making it their duty to help homeless moms at the House of Hope emergency shelter.

They're collecting diapers because they say the costs per month are just too much for a less fortunate mom.

"It costs families about $100 a month to provide diapers, and there's no government assistance programs at all that cover diapers," Jacobson said.

The House of Hope provides shelter for women who are pregnant or a parent between the age of 18 and 24.

The program makes sure each mom has the necessities she needs, including diapers.

"Diapers are probably one of the things that we go through more than anything," said Jacobson. "Not only because they're disposable but also because 60 percent of the clients we serve in shelter are children under the age of 5."

25,000 diapers is the goal.

That many diapers could help House of Hope's supply last for an entire year.

"Not only does it allow us to make sure our clients have all their diaper needs met and all of the young children we're serving have their diaper needs met, but we're also able to share with other organizations in our community," Community Engagement Manager at House of Hope Beth Hudak.

You can help the Green Bay Doulas with their goal.

The collection event is happening this Saturday, July 13, in the Packers' Titletown district under Ariens Hill between 10 A.M. and 2 P.M.