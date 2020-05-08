25% of voters requested absentee ballot for 7th District special election

State elections officials say local clerks have received nearly 111,000 requests for absentee ballots for the May 12 special election in northern Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.

The Wisconsin Election Commission says that as of Friday morning clerks across the 21-county district had received 110,921 absentee ballot applications. The district has about 420,500 registered voters. That means more than 25% of the district's voters have requested an absentee ballot.

The commission says voters have returned 69,472 ballots so far.

About 250 members of the Wisconsin National Guard will be activated to help work the polls in Tuesday's special election due to a shortage of traditional poll workers.

The Guard's activation in the upcoming special election follows the April statewide presidential primary and spring election where more than 2,400 Guard members helped staff the polls.

There are about 700 municipalities in the district, most of those being towns with just one polling location, said Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney. The commission is expecting about 125 Guard members to be used at the polls, with another 125 in support roles or dispatched to armories to be used as needed, he said.

Clerks have all the sanitation and personal protective equipment they need and have undergone training to be ready, Magney said.

There were long lines of voters in Milwaukee during last month's election due to a consolidation of polling places from nearly 200 to just five. No significant consolidations on par with what happened in Milwaukee were planned in the mostly rural 7th Congressional District, Magney said.

Brig. Gen. Robyn Blader said in a statement Friday that Guard members will be in civilian clothing and work in areas where they live and perform the same functions as other poll workers. They will be trained starting Sunday.

Republican state Sen. Tom Tiffany and Democrat Tricia Zunker, president of the Wausau School Board, are vying to fill the seat after Republican Sean Duffy resigned in September. Duffy, a former realty TV star on MTV's “The Real World,” said he wanted to spend more time with his family. His ninth child, a daughter, was born in October with Down syndrome and holes in her heart.