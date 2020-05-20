$25 million in COVID-19 rent assistance made available

Wisconsin residents who lost income due to the coronavirus pandemic can get help paying their rent under a new $25 million program Gov. Tony Evers has announced.

Funding for the renal assistance program comes from the federal coronavirus relief bill.

Money available under the program can be used to help pay for rent and security deposits.

To qualify, an applicant must be a Wisconsin resident with a household income at or below 80% of the county medium income.

Assistance can be up to $3,000, which is paid directly to the landlord on behalf of the tenant.

Evers announced the program Tuesday.

