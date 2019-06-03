25 cups of coffee a day are as safe for your heart as 1 cup, new study says

Coffee lovers now have scientific evidence that it’s safe for your heart to have as much as 25 cups a day, according to a new study.

Coffee fans have been getting mixed messages about their favorite drink for years, including previous studies that suggest coffee is bad for your heart.

Those studies suggested that coffee could cause a stiffening of the arteries, which would put pressure on your heart and increase your chances of a heart attack or stroke.

But a new study from Queen Mary University of London and the British Heart Association says the opposite.

The study found that drinking five or more cups a day was no worse for the arteries than drinking less than a cup; the study also found that even those who drink up to 25 cups a day were no more likely to experience stiffening of the arteries than people who drink less than one cup a day.

“What we found was that drinking more than three cups of coffee a day did not significantly increase the stiffness of blood vessels compared to people who drink one cup or less a day,” said Kenneth Fung, who led the data analysis at Queen Mary University of London.

Researchers divided the more than 8,000 participants in the study into three groups.

The first group consumed less than one cup a day. The second group drank between one and three cups. The third group drank more than three cups, with some drinking up to 25 cups a day.

The participants then underwent an MRI heart scan and infrared pulse wave tests, with the results showing no difference in their heart health, considering factors such as their age, weight and whether they smoked.

"The main message for people to take away from this is that coffee can be enjoyed as part of a healthy lifestyle, and coffee lovers can be reassured by this result in terms of blood vessel stiffness outcomes," Fung said.

So, is coffee actually good for you? Well, the study doesn’t determine that.

"We’re not telling people to drink 25 cups a day per se,” Fung said. “If anything, if you drink within recommended guidelines, then we don’t expect to see an increase in arterial stiffness compared with those who drink one cup or less a day.”

