23 cats rescued from squalid hoard in Brown County

More than 20 cats have been rescued from squalid conditions at a home in Brown County.

Wisconsin Humane Society staff removed 17 adult cats and six kittens from the property. They're now receiving care at the Green Bay Campus.

"WHS staff were heartbroken to find two nursing mothers struggling to care for their kittens, living in filth with no running water," reads a statement from WHS.

Each cat needs medical attention. They have upper respiratory, skin and eye infections.

"They are safe now, but have long recoveries ahead," says WHS.

The Humane Society is asking for the public's help with covering the medical expenses in this case. Donations can be made by calling (414) 431-6110 or by visiting https://www.wihumane.org/

The Humane Society was called to the property on July 17--right in the middle of the hot stretch of weather.

If you know someone with an animal hoarding problem, reach out for help.

"It’s a serious mental health problem that can quickly spiral out of control, affecting not only the animals, but the owners, their families, and the community. Call your local law enforcement, animal welfare organization, health department or mental health agency for supportive resources," says WHS.

