22-year-old man killed in Green Lake County crash

The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office has released the names of three people involved in a fatal three-vehicle crash Friday.

The Sheriff's Office says Quintin N. Herdt, 22, died in the crash. Herdt was from the Green Lake and Princeton area, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Survivors are identified as Carter J. Hahn, 18, Ripon, and Thomas G. Schuster, 64, Ripon.

The crash happened Friday, June 12 at 6:35 a.m. The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene on State Highway 23 east of St Marie Rd in the Town of Brooklyn.

A preliminary investigation found Hahn was traveling west on the highway when his vehicle "drifted into the eastbound lane." Hahn's SUV hit the rear of a tractor-trailer driven by Schuster before striking Herdt's vehicle head on.

Herdt was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hahn suffered minor injuries.

Schuster was not hurt.

The highway was closed for about 5.5 hours.

The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating the crash.