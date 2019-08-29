$20K bond set for Waupun man accused of throwing bottle at officer

A Waupun man has been charged with threatening a police officer after throwing a whiskey bottle at him during a disturbance.

Gregory A. Spittel, 30, is charged with Threat to a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting an Officer and Disorderly Conduct.

On Aug. 24, Waupun Police were called to an ambulance complaint at a home on Brandon Street. An officer arrived and met a neighbor who said a woman was apparently in distress in the basement. The officer heard a man screaming in the basement and was met by underwear-clad home owner Gregory A. Spittel.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News says Spittel continued to scream as he climbed the stairs and walked passed the officer. The officer said he noticed "the strong odor of intoxicants coming from Spittel." The officer said Spittel seemed unsteady on his feet.

Spittel started taking swigs of Fireball whiskey in between screaming. The officer called for help. Spittel continued to scream. He became "more and more agitated."

"I was standing in the dining room facing east. Spittel was in the living room facing west. I recognized Spittel's stare as a thousand-yard stare as he continued to scream directly at me," reads the criminal complaint. "Spittel seemed fixated on me and his eyes were locked in staring what felt like through me."

At that moment, Spittel grabbed a couch cushion and threw it at the officer. Spittel yelled, "Get the f--- out of my house."

Spittel began clenching his fists as he walked toward the officer, according to the complaint. The officer drew his taser and ordered Spittel to stop. Spittel raised his arm and threw a plastic Fireball whiskey bottle at him.

"I observed the whiskey spatter out of the bottle into the air as it fell and bounced," the officer recalled.

The officer attempted to put Spittel into handcuffs, but he resisted.

While this was happening, the woman in the basement received medical help from an ambulance team. Spittel appeared to identify her as his grandmother. No other information was released about her condition or what happened to her.

When the officer confronted Spittel about throwing the whiskey bottle at him Spittel replied, "you should have g----mn drank it, then you'd be on the same level as me."

Spittel continued to rant against officers with obscenities, goading them to shoot him or tase him.

Officers were able to get Spittel into a patrol vehicle. He continued to rant with a torrent of obscenities.

While in the patrol car, Spittel continued screaming and said, "I'm so drunk it doesn't matter."

On Aug. 28, Spittel appeared before a judge via video from jail. The court set a $20,000 cash bond.

Spittel also has an open Cocaine Possession case in Fond du Lac County.

