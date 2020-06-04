2020 Summerfest canceled

Summerfest has been canceled for 2020.

The annual music festival in Milwaukee will not happen as scheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"All of us – our staff, vendors, sponsors and partners – are the stewards of the incredible festival experience that fans have come to love and, together, it is our honor to be responsible for this storied tradition. Please know that our team explored countless options to ensure the Summerfest tradition could continue in 2020 in a safe and healthy manner. Yet, given the uncertainty surrounding large gatherings in these unprecedented times, we cannot in good conscience proceed with the festival this year," reads a statement from festival organizers.

People who purchased tickets for Summerfest will be able to get a refund. CLICK HERE for complete refund information.

The initial plan was to push back the festival until September.